BY DUDLEY CARSTENS 15 Aphelele Fassi (6.5)

NOT the best outing for the Weekend Special, with his neck roll penalised in build-up to England’s second try, his forward pass leading to an Arendse try disallowed, while he also knocked on a high ball. 14 Cheslin Kolbe (8.5) SCORED a double to win the official Man-of-the-Match award.

13 Jesse Kriel (6.5) WON a crucial counterruck five minutes from time with England on the attack and SA down to 14 men. Other than that, he was really quiet. 12 Damian de Allende (7.5)

SUPERB break in the midfield in the 64th minute to set up Kolbe’s second and the match-winning try. Damian de Allende x Cheslin Kolbe 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦



That epic try just hits different in super slow motion, some incredible strength and skill on display 🤩#AutumnNationsSeries pic.twitter.com/SV9KhFoTXG — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) November 18, 2024 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse (7) THOUGHT he’d scored after sprinting down the touchline in the 43rd minute, but his try was chalked off for a forward pass.

10 Manie Libbok (7) A DECENT outing for the Bok flyhalf, with his cross kick setting up Kolbe’s first try. But had one high ball exit at the start of the match almost going backwards. Chef Manie is cooking up a feast at Twickenham 🥹![CDATA[]]>🔥



📺 Stream #AutumnNationsSeries on DStv: https://t.co/0P0NNhnwKw pic.twitter.com/nfkbR9NoHL — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) November 16, 2024 9 Grant Williams (8.5)

HAD a moment of magic in the 11th minute with a superb solo try and had a few more runs after that. 8 Jasper Wiese (6.5) MADE a number of big mini ball carries and also did well at the breakdown alongside Kolisi to earn the Boks a shot at goal shortly before half time.

7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (7.5) SCORED a try after a good charge-down in the first half, but conceded a couple of penalties along the way. 6 Siya Kolisi (8)

SET the tone for the match when he smashed Ben Earl in a second-minute tackle and just continued to put his body on the line. 5 RG Snyman (8) STARTED like a house on fire, stealing an England lineout ball in the eighth minute and also made a superb run in the 18th. But couldn’t keep that up throughout the game.

4 Eben Etzebeth (8) HAD England scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet’s nommer, twice charging him down and also played a big role in disrupting England’s lineouts. RG Snyman: “Trying to make it three out of three definitely puts some pressure on us, but pressure brings the best out of this team” 👊#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold #ENGvRSA — Springboks (@Springboks) November 17, 2024 3 Wilco Louw (8.5)

ONE of the stars of the first half, making the most tackles (9) and also winning two vital scrum penalties. 2 Bongi Mbonambi (8) MADE a number of tackles and also found his lineout jumpers well.