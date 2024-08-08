In the build-up to this weekend’s Rugby Championship opening game Down Under, Schmidt wysed South Africa sometimes wen op geluk as referee calls tend to go the way of the back-to-back world champions.

He referenced the Boks’ 27-20 win against his former team Ireland in Pretoria, with a disallowed James Lowe try as an example of a gelukskoot that got South Africa the win in the first Test.

But Erasmus reckons the Wallaby coach’s sly potshot is aimed at putting pressure on Luke Pearce, the referee for Saturday’s contest, and tells the Daily Voice: “I think we won 13 out of our last 17 games and they [Australia] have now won four out of four. He [Schmidt] is a real old-school coach, is tough on discipline, and coaches his players well, but I think we all know why he said it.

“He thought he might put some pressure on referee Luke Pearce with talks of us usually getting the rub of the green but unfortunately that’s not true...