Steven Kitshoff is one of five World Cup winners returning to the Springbok squad for their two Rugby Championship Tests against New Zealand. South Africa tackle the All Blacks on 31 August in Johannesburg and on 7 September in Cape Town, with coach Rassie Erasmus announcing a 37-man squad that welcomes back Kitshoff alongside No.8 Jasper Wiese, centres Canan Moodie and Andre Esterhuizen, and scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse.

Kitshoff played his first competitive game for Western Province in the Currie Cup against the Lions last week, after recovering from a knee injury he suffered playing for former club Ulster in the United Rugby Championship. Of having some big guns back for the Kiwis, Erasmus says: “It’s good to have Steven, Jaden and Canan back from injury, along with Jasper and Andre. “They are all World Cup winners, who have delivered quality performances consistently against the top teams in the world, so they’ll bring experience and their unique skillsets to this squad.”

Three RWC winners have been included in the #Springboks squad for the first time this year - more here: https://t.co/Eid4mB8FB3 💪#ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/OVgSB6d4cb — Springboks (@Springboks) August 20, 2024 Erasmus also sprung a bit of a surprise with the inclusion of lock Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg who last played and debuted for SA in a Rugby Championship match against Argentina in 2021 before leaving the Bok camp for personal reasons. Of picking the Montpellier lock and dropping Ruan Nortje, Erasmus explains: “Nicolaas has had a good season with Montpellier and is a capped Springbok, so we are excited to welcome him back into the fold.” He adds of the challenge that awaits against New Zealand: “They are one of the best teams in the world and they tend to deliver top-drawer performances against us time and time again, so we have to be charged up physically and mentally for the challenge ahead…”