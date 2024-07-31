The former Lions No.10, who recently joined his Springbok brother and scrumhalf Jaden at the Sharks, made his Test debut as the starting flyhalf in June’s 41-13 win over Wales at Twickenham.

Flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse knows rookie mistakes in his Springbok debut earlier this year robbed him of more chances, but he won’t change the way he plays the game.

But, his replacement and fellow debutant against Wales, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, would gryp his kans and go on to rep the Boks in the next two Tests against Ireland, one against Portugal, while also being picked for the Rugby Championship campaign.

Hendrikse, however, says he has no regrets of not impressing coach Rassie Erasmus enough and tells Rugby365: “I never expected to be starting against Wales. For me, the most important thing was to express myself and not to hold back.”

“The coaches trusted me to make the right decisions. [And], with time, those errors [I made against Wales] will become less and less.