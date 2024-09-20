BY GOOSAIN ABRAHAMS Newly-crowned Western Province Super League A champions Hamiltons had no time to celebrate their 23-20 win over Durbanville in last week’s final at City Park, after being invited to play in this year’s national club competition the Gold Cup – which kicks off this weekend.

Hammies have the tough task of travelling to Kariega (Uitenhage) to tackle Eastern Province champions Gardens at 3.30pm tomorrow. Last year’s losing SLA finalist Helderberg will also be in Gold Cup action as they host invited EP club Kruisfontein at 3.30pm at Charles Morkel Stadium in Strand. Locally, the battle for promotion and relegation takes centre stage at City Park tomorrow when SK Walmers fight for SLA survival against Franschhoek at 3pm.

In the curtain raiser, SLC team Goodwood, following their narrow 24-20 win over Atlantis, face Strand in their bid to move up to SLB. Meanwhile, in last week’s SLB and SLC finals at City Park, UWC klapped Van der Stel 64-22 and Primrose beat Macassar 37-25 respectively to win promotion. The team from the Helderberg basin faded disappointingly in the second half with only a last gasp win by Kylemore over Collegians, condemning them to a playoff.