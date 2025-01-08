Marcel Theunissen (etch) BY VOICE SPORTS TEAM

THERE will be a vrag bekende faces in the colours of England’s Sale Sharks when the Champions Cup returns to Cape Town Stadium this weekend. Two of those were Stormers stalwarts in their day, with flyhalf Robert du Preez, 31, now operating as a utility back in the Sale team, while loose-forward-cum-lock Ernst van Rhyn, 27 will also be back at his old stomping ground on Saturday. Du Preez made his breakthrough innie Kaap in 2014 before leaving for the Durban Sharks where he played as an U21 youngster, before leaving for England.

Du Preez could be joined by his two Springbok brothers, twins Dan and Jean-Luc, in the Sale team this weekend, with the trio all on the English club’s books. Former Kaapse captain Ernst Van Rhyn now plays for Sale Sharks Van Rhyn, meanwhile, is a former Kaapse captain and represented SA Schools as well as SA U20.

The Stormers, though, can’t afford to be welcoming host this weekend and will have to make it ongemaklik for their visitors. Without a win in their first two matches - with two rounds to play - coach John Dobson’s team are laaste on the log and simply have to win the match if they are to stand a realistic chance of making the playoffs.