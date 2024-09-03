South African boss Rian Oberholzer has apologised to the All Blacks for ‘human error’ disrupting the performance of the haka at Ellis Park last weekend. The Springboks beat the All Blacks 31-27 in a dramatic Rugby Championship Test, but what made Kiwi supporters se bors warm was hearing the stadium DJ play Sister Bethina, along with the setting off fireworks and an A380 airliner flying over the stadium, while their team performed their war cry.

Oberholzer personally wrote to the NZR to apologise and says: “It was never the intention to schedule any activities that would coincide with such an iconic moment of any Test match against the All Blacks. SORRY: CEO Rian Oberholzer There was a lot happening during the haka 😅. Couldn’t hear it because the whole stadium sing Ole ole 🎶, smoke bombs going off 💨![CDATA[]]>🔥, plane flying over Ellis Park ✈️ & Sister Betina finishing it off 🎵. Priceless 👌![CDATA[]]>🏾 pic.twitter.com/0dqUXOeCOo — Nqaba N@M (@ProfessorRugby) September 1, 2024 “That it occurred was a result of timekeeping challenges and simple human error.” Meanwhile, All Blacks coach Scott ‘Razor’ Robertson will be hoping for a warmer reception for the second clash against the Boks at Cape Town Stadium this Saturday.

The Kiwis were already made to feel at home after a vrag Kaapse All Blacks fans decided to steek uit at Cape Town International Airport on Sunday to welcome them. And Robertson says: “You’ve got a lot of supporters with you. It’s unique...” Meanwhile, the Boks moved today’s team announcement to Thursday, seemingly to give captain Siya Kolisi enough time to recover from a his cheekbone injury.