South Africa face the Welsh Dragons on 22 June at London’s Twickenham Stadium and Erasmus will most probably have to rely on a limited number of regular Springboks – especially with the Stormers and Bulls still in action in the United Rugby Championship’s playoffs.

Coach Rassie Erasmus can’t go wrong with selecting Sharks duo Siya Masuku and Aphelele Fassi for the Springboks’ one-off Test against Wales later this month, says ex-Bok Adrian Jacobs.

Erasmus does, however, have a host of regular Boks returning from duty with club sides in Japan available and also some of the international regulars at the Sharks, whose club season ended last week.

Siya Masuku of Sharks during United Rugby Championship 2023/24 rugby match between Sharks and Benetton at Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium on the 11 May 2024 © Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

And with key players such as Manie Libbok, Handre Pollard, Willie le Roux and injured Damian Willemse unavailable, former Bok centre Jacobs feels that Masuku and Fassi can go and do the job against Wales as a flyhalf/fullback combination.

Jacobs tells the Daily Voice: “When a flyhalf like Siya plays well, then Aphelele Fassi plays well. So I think that combo in getting the back three to fire is something that bodes well for the Boks.”