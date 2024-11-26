South Africa’s rugby fans were in rep en roer yesterday morning when a social media post seemingly quoted a family member of Kitshoff and suggested that the 32-year-old will no longer be able to play rugby following the ‘neck fusion’.

When asked by the Daily Voice for a status update on the 82-cap loosehead prop, Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman said: “We haven’t spoken to the specialist or gotten any feedback from his doctors. I spent some time with him just as he came out of surgery, but no update on his situation. The first thing is we want him to recover and we’ll take it from there.”

Kitshoff then shared an update on his Instagram page reading: “Thrilled to share that my operation was a big success! A massive thank you to my incredible doctors and nurses for their amazing care, and to all my family, friends and loyal supporters...

“It’s going to be a long recovery journey, but I’m excited for the future ahead. Please trust me for updates on my progress and don’t believe any other sources. Here’s to healing.”