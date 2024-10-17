After SA Rugby ignored seven of its member unions that include the Lions, Bulls, Western Province and Boland among others calls for an uitstel of today’s vote in Cape Town, McKenzie decided to step in.

SA Rugby bosses had to give in to sports minister Gayton McKenzie’s request to postpone today’s controversial vote to bring on-board US Investors Ackerley Sports Group as equity partner.

In an open letter to SA Rugby president Mark Alexander, the minister wrote: “It is always important that levels of consultation and information sharing are adequate in matters such as these, especially when regarding matters of significant public interest.

“I would therefore like to humbly request that tomorrow’s scheduled meeting to decide on the way forward with your members be postponed so that I can be fully apprised of the particulars surrounding this proposed deal...”

Alexander replied: “We look forward to providing any information the Minister may require.