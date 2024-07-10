French rugby has made meer skandes on their current tour of South America as two of their players were arrested for sexual assault ahead of tonight’s 7pm first Test match against Uruguay in Montevideo. Lock Hugo Auradou, 20, and 21-year-old flanker Oscar Jegou, who featured in France’s 28-13 Test victory over Argentina on Saturday, were detained in Buenos Aires and will be taken to Mendoza where the crime allegedly took place.

According to local media reports, the alleged attack took place at the team hotel in Mendoza. France's Hugo Auradou takes part in a training session in San Isidro, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, on June 28, 2024. French Rugby Federation president Florian Grill says: “If the facts are proven, they are incredibly serious. You must spare a thought for the young woman. “It’s the opposite of everything that rugby is, of everything that rugby does, of everything that rugby builds... “