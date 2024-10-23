Stormers prop Neethling Fouché reckons his old Danie Craven Stadium stomping ground will help the Kaapse span scrum Glasgow Warriors stukkend in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash in Stellenbosch. Fouché knows the Danie Craven pitch like the back of his hand having helped the University of Stellenbosch [Maties] bend the backs of opposing Varsity Cup teams, before moving on to becoming a Stormers yster.

And of relishing the fact of getting the chance to do the same to URC champions Glasgow, Fouché says: “For us forwards it’s nice when we can set the platform for the boys at the back to do their thing [on attack] so, it is always nice when we play at Danie Craven. “You already know what the surface is going to be like underfoot at 2pm, it’s probably going to be a dry ball. So I am looking forward to that. “I was fortunate enough to play a [Varsity Cup] season there [for Maties]. I just know how a quality [pitch] it can be for scrumming, mauling, you know, an all-forwards rugby [clash].