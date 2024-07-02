Former All Blacks captain Sam Cane has been added to the New Zealand team as a special advisor on how to beat England in the upcoming two-Test series. NZ face the Roses in the first Test on Saturday, with Cane added to the All Blacks’ extra training squad members although he won’t be playing in any of the games.

All Blacks assistant coach Scott Hansen was asked about Cane’s inclusion and tells Stuff New Zealand: “Sam Cane’s influence on the group has been of guidance, of care. He’s doing everything to make us better. “He’s sharing stories, he’s sharing experiences and understanding us as a management group also coming in and connecting with the All Blacks…” Cane, who stepped down as All Black captain and will retire from Test rugby at the end of the year, is hoping to still play for his country and rack up 100 Tests.