Springbok attack coach Tony Brown wants to reignite the attacking side of flyhalf Handre Pollard’s game during the two-Test series against Ireland. South Africa face the Irish on Saturday, 5pm, at Loftus Versfeld and ahead of the series the Boks also launched their new slogan Forever Green, Forever Gold asking fans to make a commitment to stand behind the world champions.

And as with the new slogan Brown wants No. 10 Pollard, who has kicked SA to back-to-back World Cup titles, to also wys that he is forever green and can still alter his game and forever gold. Former All Black flyhalf Brown says he remembers a young Pollard who dominated the rugby scene with not just his powerful and accurate boot, but also the ability to carve open the opposition’s defence. Springbok attack coach Tony Brown. Picture: Esa Alexander/REUTERS And of helping the now 29-year-old find his mojo, Brown says: “With Handre being a little bit older and being around a long time, I am hoping that with a bit more time we can build quite a good partnership and get him playing some exciting rugby [again].

“When I was watching him as an under-20 player, he was probably the most dominant flyhalf on the gainline in the world as a 20-year-old. “So, if we can get him back to that sort of footy it would be amazing…” Pollard, a spectator in the Boks 41-13 win against Wales at Twickenham last month, has not played a competitive match since May 18 when his club Leicester Tigers finished their Premiership season with a 40-22 win over Exter Chiefs.