After watching New Zealand revive their Rugby Championship title hopes with a 42-10 victory over Argentina at Eden Park, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus demands a step-up from his side ahead of two huge clashes against the All Blacks in South Africa.
Rugby Championship log leaders, South Africa, with 10 points after a second bonus-point win (30-12) over Australia in Perth, tackle the second-placed All Blacks on 31 August in Johannesburg and 7 September in Cape Town.
And after New Zealand klapped Argentina in Auckland and made up for losing their Rugby Championship opener 38-30 to Los Pumas in Wellington, Erasmus warns of the All Blacks threat: “We saw how New Zealand turned things around, so we know the challenge that awaits us – it will certainly require another step-up...”
The #Springboks will "keep their feet on the ground" as they shift their focus to the two Tests against the All Blacks - more here: https://t.co/78e4zFXck9 🔭#ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/WYWEDNH6K8— Springboks (@Springboks) August 18, 2024
The Boks have, however, received some bad news with Rapport reporting that first-choice scrumhalf Faf de Klerk will be unavailable to face the All Blacks in the next two Tests because of a leg injury.