Rugby Championship log leaders, South Africa, with 10 points after a second bonus-point win (30-12) over Australia in Perth, tackle the second-placed All Blacks on 31 August in Johannesburg and 7 September in Cape Town.

After watching New Zealand revive their Rugby Championship title hopes with a 42-10 victory over Argentina at Eden Park, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus demands a step-up from his side ahead of two huge clashes against the All Blacks in South Africa.

And after New Zealand klapped Argentina in Auckland and made up for losing their Rugby Championship opener 38-30 to Los Pumas in Wellington, Erasmus warns of the All Blacks threat: “We saw how New Zealand turned things around, so we know the challenge that awaits us – it will certainly require another step-up...”

The #Springboks will "keep their feet on the ground" as they shift their focus to the two Tests against the All Blacks - more here: https://t.co/78e4zFXck9 🔭#ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/WYWEDNH6K8 — Springboks (@Springboks) August 18, 2024

The Boks have, however, received some bad news with Rapport reporting that first-choice scrumhalf Faf de Klerk will be unavailable to face the All Blacks in the next two Tests because of a leg injury.

