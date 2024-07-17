Hewitt, 55, played nine Tests for New Zealand between 1993 and 98 and 15 matches for New Zealand Maori between 1990 and 2001.

His death has again put rugby and its sporting cousin rugby league’s safety under the spotlight as one of the main causes of the disease.

We are saddened by the loss of All Black #938 Norm Hewitt who passed away yesterday in Wellington.



Hewitt played 9 Tests and 14 Games between 1993 and 1998.



Our thoughts are with Norm's family and loved ones at this time

It also comes a little over a month after 42-year-old British rugby league player Rob Burrow also passed away because of MND with the illness also claiming the life of Australian League player Carl Webb (also aged 42) in December last year.

Ex-Scotland lock Doddie Weir succumbed to the illness in 2022 and in 2014 and 2017 respectively, former Springbok and Stormers centre Tinus Linee died aged 45 before fellow Bok Joost van der Westhuizen also passed away from MND at the same age.