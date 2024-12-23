World Rugby’s Player of the Year for 2024, Springbok flank Pieter-Steph du Toit, is one of five nominees for SA Rugby’s Player of the Year for the past season, along with Damian De Allende, Eben Etzebeth, Cheslin Kolbe and Ox Nche.

Etzebeth – SA Rugby’s Player of the Year in the past two seasons – and Kolbe were also nominated for the World Rugby Award, while De Allende and Nche, both members of World Rugby’s Dream Team, added their names to a star-studded shortlist for the top award in South Africa with consistently good performances for the world champions.