Former Springbok flanker Schalk Burger wants coach Rassie Erasmus to diffuse his Bomb Squad ahead of Saturday’s Rugby Championship opener against the Wallabies in Australia. South Africa’s six forwards, two backline players (6-2) split on the bench has worked well for them in the past, with the second-half pack, especially, bulldozing teams.

Burger, who played 86 Test matches for the Boks, believes that with their gevaarlike backs, it’s time for SA to run it off the bench also. He says on the Boks Office podcast: “I think the balance of the 6-2 split, is it something we’re still going to chase? You look at the Irish game [in Durban], I think Salmaan Moerat only got a couple of minutes in that one. They didn’t use him at all, they didn’t empty the bench. “The [purpose] of the 6-2 split is that you’ve got the best two packs of forwards, you’ve got to use them early.”

His “plan” is perhaps something the Boks are checking out this weekend, with Bomb Squad ysters Malcolm Marx and Steven Kitshoff injured. MAAK ’N PLAN: Schalk Burger Furthermore, it looks like fellow “super-sub” RG Snyman will be promoted to starter. After winning the Man of the Match award wearing the No.5 in SA’s 64-21 win over Portugal in Bloemfontein last time out and with Franco Mostert out injured, Snyman says of possibly starting this weekend: “It’s always nice to get game time as a starter, but the team is so well drilled that everyone knows and understands their role.