Springbok lock RG Snyman wants nothing more than to pile on more misery on Wales when they lock horns in Cardiff on Saturday. While the South Africans will be looking to make it three from three on their year-end tour to Europe, Wales coach Warren Gatland is dik under pressure after his team’s 52-20 defeat to Australia on Sunday.

That loss was Wales’ 11th-straight defeat and coming up against the world champions this weekend, is certainly no easy task. Snyman, who starred in the world champions’ 29-20 win over England at Twickenham at the weekend, says: “Trying to make it three out of three definitely puts some pressure on us, but pressure brings the best out of this team. “We have a week to prepare for the game against Wales, and we know we can give it our all because it’s our last match of the international season, so we are very excited about the challenge.

“It definitely won’t be easy because the Welsh are always a tough team to play against and especially at home, so we have to prepare well and get stuck in next week.” MIX IT UP: Boss Rassie Erasmus Of their win over England, Snyman adds: “I thought the momentum shifted a few times throughout the game, but we were happy to get the win. “It’s always tough playing at the Allianz Stadium [Twickenham], so it was a good result for us. I also thought the guys adjusted well during the game and remained calm, and it’s good to have that around you.”