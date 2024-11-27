The Stormers are once again spoilt for choice in the No.10 jumper ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship coastal derby against the Sharks in Durban. Springbok Manie Libbok is back in the country after returning from the UK where he helped South Africa to victories over Scotland (32-15), England (29-20) and Wales (45-12).

Libbok played in the match against England at Twickenham only and should be well rested for the clash against his former Durban employees. Should he play and wear the No.10 jumper, he could cross swords with the pivot that started for South Africa in the match against Wales, Jordan Hendrikse. FIT AGAIN: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu Of Libbok possibly playing this weekend, Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman says: “He landed [in Cape Town] on Monday and we have to see where he’s at. But he is available for selection.”

Libbok is coach John Dobson’s one Bok choice at 10, with the other being another Springbok in Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who could play in his first match since taking the field off the bench for the Springboks against New Zealand at Cape Town Stadium in September. After recovering from a knee injury he suffered in the Rugby Championship, Snyman says of the 22-year-old, who will in all likelihood play in the midfield if Libbok is going to start: “Sacha’s been going nicely, he is training with the squad and he is ready to go on Saturday.” The Stormers will, however, be without injured Springboks utility back Damian Willemse, props Frans Malherbe and Steven Kitshoff, flankers Deon Fourie, BJ Dixon and lock Salmaan Moerat.