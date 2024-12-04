BY DEAN CLOETE Weskus yster Donavan Don wants to ruk the Mother City in the Cape Town Sevens this weekend.

When the former Louwville High School scholar from Velddrift takes the field at Cape Town Stadium this weekend, you can be sure the locals from the Cape West Coast will either go bos at the stadium or sit bankvas voor ‘ie TV to watch the 22-year-old and his teammates. The tournament will be a first on home soil for Don, after making his Blitzbok debut in Hong Kong in 2023. Injuries derailed his season in 2024, but he kicked off in geharde style in Dubai last weekend to score four tries – including the match winner against France to help coach Philip Snyman’s Blitzboks top their pool before losing to New Zealand in the quarterfinals.

HOME GAME: Coach Snyman Of the Dubai experience, Don says: “That was a great feeling and something that will stay for me for a while, as it is always nice to score a try that really matters, in this case us winning the pool, which was a first objective for the tournament. “Unfortunately, we did not follow through on the second day, something we had time to reflect on coming home. Cape Town will be something else, as I will also make my debut here if selected.” He adds of the fans coming to Cape Town Stadium: “We must make sure they are rewarded for coming out to support the team.