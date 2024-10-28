Dobson’s Stormers lost 28-17 to defending champions Glasgow Warriors in Stellenbosch on Friday, leaving them 13th on the log after two wins from five outings.

Stormers coach John Dobson says they are now “up against it” in the United Rugby Championship.

Gelukkig for the Stormers they need get a volle maand to dink oor hulle “sondes”, with the URC currently on an international break.

Of his span bouncing back met mening when they face the Sharks at the end of next month, Dobson says: “We pushed during this opening spell. We really wanted this result. It meant a lot to us.

“We have to have a circuit break. Some of the guys will get a couple of weeks rest. The Cup guys will get their three-week break. [The Sharks] will be a massive game for us. We are up against it now. We know we aren’t the biggest chequebook team in the league, but we pride ourselves on exceeding the sum of our parts.”