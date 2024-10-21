The Stormers boss says: “We were absolutely magnificent defensively against a fantastic attacking Munster team. It needed us to give away penalties for them to get the entries [into our 22 metre area].”

But of how the game was a scrappy affair, Dobson adds: “I don’t think either team were brilliant tonight. Munster are a good team. But I don’t think we were compelling tonight – there was some really obvious stuff [we got wrong].

“We were 100 percent [on or throw in] at the lineout before tonight and I think we lost five or six. And [then] those penalties we conceded to give them entries were absurd – two for foul play and one or two crazy breakdown ones.”

The Stormers boss also bemoaned some of the errors on attack but adds of his team fighting for the win: “If we had lost tonight we would’ve been back on a dusty road.”