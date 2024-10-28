Stormers coach John Dobson’s decision to play musical chairs with a winning backline left him and his manskappe with egg on their faces after going down 28-17 to Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday. Dobson and his management team made the big call to move Damian Willemse to inside centre to accommodate Manie Libbok at flyhalf for an important clash at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch.

Stormers captain and regular at No.12 Dan du Plessis found himself shifted to the outside centre berth as first-choice No.13 Ruhan Nel was asked to do duty on the wing. A BAD GAMBLE: John Dobson And from the onset of the contest – played in vuurwarme hitte of around 29 degrees Celcius – there seemed to be no cohesion on attack or defence as the Kapenaars sukkeld to punch holes, while Glasgow midfielders Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones found it easy to create space for their outside backs. But after an arm wrestle with no points scored after 30 minutes, the Stormers would eventually take the lead as Warrick Gelant put Willemse into space for the game’s opening try [7-0].

The joy of that score was short-lived though as Willemse clutched the inside of his right thigh and after eventually receiving some treatment and trying to soldier on, he eventually limped. Seconds later Libbok was yellow carded for slapping the ball forward as Glasgow capitalised when Johnny Matthews scored to draw the sides level before the break. The first-half loss of Willemse and also flanker Ben-Jason Dixon (leg) in the 14th minute had a huge impact on the Stormers’ momentum as Man of the Match Tuipulotu put Glasgow ahead [14-7] early in the second half.

📺 Stream #VURC on DStv: https://t.co/0P0NNhnwKw pic.twitter.com/TATHMRT1aD — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) October 26, 2024 The Cape side, however, rallied as Du Plessis scored their second try [14-14] before being hit by another injury as Springbok prop Frans Malherbe rolled his ankle. Libbok’s penalty with 17 minutes to go, however, put the home side back in the lead [17-14] but it was already visible at that point that the Stellenbosch heat and early loss of players drained their energy as Kyle Rowe and Henco Venter scored to give Glasgow the win. The URC now takes a month-long break for the November internationals.