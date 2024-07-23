It was Province’s first win of the Currie Cup campaign with coach Dobson making a vrag changes as centre-pairing Jonathan Roche and Luke Burger made try-scoring debuts with the former bagging a hattrick at North West Stadium.

John Dobson will put faith in his young Western Province side to take on the Bulls in their next Currie Cup game, especially after Sunday’s 64-15 win over the Griffons in Welkom.

And of the win, Dobson says: “It was important for us to get a win, the mood in the changeroom hasn’t felt too great the last couple of weeks…”

Jonathan Roche of Western Province.

The Province boss, however, confirmed that experienced back Jean-Luc du Plessis and prop Lizo Gqoboka (both injured) will not be considered for the Cape side’s trip to Loftus Versfeld to face the Bulls this coming Saturday.

And of trusting his youthful team to take on the Bulls, Dobson says: “The Bulls are one of the competition’s most formidable teams, so it will be a good test to see where these youngsters are.