The name Western Province and its association with the Currie Cup is going nowhere, says Stormers director of rugby John Dobson. After WP’s 39-30 Currie Cup win over the Pumas on Sunday in Stellenbosch, Dobson responded to last week’s uproar from fans about Stormers Rugby CEO Johan le Roux’s comments about considering a name change (Stormers XV) when they play in the Currie Cup.

Le Roux said: “There’s been a move across franchises to move their teams under one brand – it makes a lot of commercial sense to maintain one rather than multiple brands.” STAYING PUT: Dobson Dobson, however, set the record straight after Sunday’s win, saying: “A lot was made this [past] week about the Currie Cup and WP. “I can tell you now, the striped jersey is going nowhere. The name of the consortium that bought us is Red Disa so, I feel a bit sorry for Johan…