The name Western Province and its association with the Currie Cup is going nowhere, says Stormers director of rugby John Dobson.
After WP’s 39-30 Currie Cup win over the Pumas on Sunday in Stellenbosch, Dobson responded to last week’s uproar from fans about Stormers Rugby CEO Johan le Roux’s comments about considering a name change (Stormers XV) when they play in the Currie Cup.
Le Roux said: “There’s been a move across franchises to move their teams under one brand – it makes a lot of commercial sense to maintain one rather than multiple brands.”
Dobson, however, set the record straight after Sunday’s win, saying: “A lot was made this [past] week about the Currie Cup and WP.
“I can tell you now, the striped jersey is going nowhere. The name of the consortium that bought us is Red Disa so, I feel a bit sorry for Johan…
“They’re [just] trying to get their heads around how to commercialise it better –because we do need to grow [our] revenue.
“They get the history of the striped jersey and it is absolutely going nowhere.”