The New Zealand team announced over the weekend that De Groot suffered a neck injury and was replaced by George Bower for the two Tests against SA – at Ellis Park this week and Cape Town next week.

Ethan de Groot’s injury has weakened the All Blacks at loosehead prop ahead of two crucial Rugby Championship Tests against the Springboks in South Africa.

Bower, who last played for the All Blacks during their final 2022 end-of-year tour against England, returns to the team after missing out on selection for last year’s World Cup squad.

New Zealand are also expected to be light in the second row after veteran lock Patrick Tuipulotu’s absence because of a calf injury, which was also confirmed by coach Scott “Razor” Robertson in his squad announcement.

And with captain Scott Barrett the only experienced yster in the tight five, the Springboks will smell blood in the lineouts and scrums, with rookie loosehead prop Tamaiti Williams expected to start alongside hooker Codie Taylor and tighthead Tyrel Lomax when Robertson names his team on Thursday.