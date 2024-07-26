Tomorrow’s 5.15pm Currie Cup game against the Bulls is another chance for Western Province to continue their spanbou exercise ahead of the start of the next United Rugby Championship campaign. Yes, you read it right, according to the manne in the Province camp, they will travel to Loftus Versfeld not with the expectations of klapping the old enemy to avenge the 30-25 defeat of three weeks ago in Cape Town, but to build on their depth at the union.

But could it be an act of mind games for coach John Dobson and his Province management? Because, as a fixture between the two old rivals – no matter the importance of the competition – is usually a must-watch on die-hard rugby fans’ calendars. According to WP forwards coach Rito Hlongwani winning this weekend is not part of the big picture, saying: “At the moment the big picture [for us] is making sure that everybody catches up with game time and all of that…

"But, in saying that, as a [forwards] coach, you know, you coach your players to win our lineouts. We must be able to stop mauls, we must be able to scrum, try and get scrum penalties where we can, and try and control our ball. So, that's the message – trying to keep it very basic. "Control what you can control and then, hopefully, the outcome will look after itself." Meanwhile, Bulls defence coach Jean Tiedt says his personal goal and that of the team is clear in that winning this year's Currie Cup is a non-negotiable for the Pretoria-based outfit as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the competition.

Tiedt says: "All my focus is on the Currie Cup and we want to do well and really put the effort into winning the competition…" Dobson will announce his WP team today.



Henry Immelman will want to pull off last weekend's heroics when the Vodacom Bulls take on the DHL Western Province 🔥



WEEKEND'S OTHER CURRIE CUP FIXTURES