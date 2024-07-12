According to Western Province defence coach Norman Laker, they aren’t losing sleep over a four-match winless run against the Free State Cheetahs. Province travel to Bloemfontein for tomorrow’s 1.55pm Currie Cup clash, having last beaten the Cheetahs in 2021- a 40-39 victory at old stomping ground Newlands.

But since then the Vrystaters have done the home and away double over Province twice – winning 24-17 and 28-21 in 2022, and 26-17 and 26-21 last year. But Laker says hulle kyk nie nog vas in these defeats nie and tells the Daily Voice: “To be honest, we have not really looked at it. The competition has become tough because for the Cheetahs it’s a be-all and end-all competition.

“For us, this competition has been about giving opportunities to youngsters and up-and-coming players to ensure we build our [Stormers] squad depth for the URC and Champions Cup.” Defence Coach Norman Laker and midfielder Wandisile Simelane are looking forward to the challenge that awaits DHL WP in Bloemfontein on Saturday against the defending Carling Currie Cup champions. #wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivershttps://t.co/Ucqsdco1oh — WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) July 10, 2024 Meanwhile, the Springboks have released nine players for Currie Cup duty this weekend. They are Trevor Nyakane, Makazole Mapimpi, Edwill van der Merwe, Andre Esterhuizen, Lukhanyo Am, Aphelele Fassi, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Phepsi Buthelezi and Morne van den Berg. 3⃣ changes to the DHL WP forward pack for our trip to Bloemfontein to face the defending Carling Currie Cup champions on Saturday.



📢 Team announcement https://t.co/7nXTyjjSke#CHEvWP #wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/DYzEGOplUp — WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) July 12, 2024 WEEKEND’S CURRIE CUP FIXTURES

Today: Griquas v Sharks (3pm), Pumas v Lions (7pm) Tomorrow: Cheetahs v WP (1.55pm) Sunday: Griffons v Blue Bulls (2pm)