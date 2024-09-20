Out to win a first Currie Cup trophy since beating Western Province in the final at the same venue back in 2015, the Lions face a team that last tasted success in 2018.

The 2024 Currie Cup champions will be crowned at Ellis Park tomorrow when the Lions host the Sharks at 5pm in a battle for local pride.

One man who’ll be torn in two tomorrow is former Lions captain Warren Whiteley, who scored a try in the last final at Ellis Park – that 2015 victory over the Streeptruie in Jozi.

HOMECOMING: Whiteley

Entering the match as the Sharks’ assistant coach, Whiteley says of facing his old team: “They’re a dangerous side and we respect them a lot… it’s going to be a lekka battle.”

Of what winning the Currie Cup will mean for the Sharks, he adds: “We know the rich heritage the Currie Cup has, and it still holds that value. Some people might argue that. [But] it’s a huge opportunity for us.”