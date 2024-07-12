Expecting a backlash from an angry Ireland at Kings Park tomorrow at 5pm, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus wants his manne to tel their nommer op against the visitors. Despite winning the first Test 27-20 in Pretoria last weekend, it’s the Springboks that have a score to settle with Ireland.

That’s because the visitors are the only team in World Rugby to have Erasmus’ nommer since he joined the Boks, either as coach or director of rugby, in 2017 with a record of two wins and a loss in three matches between them. And, that is why a 2-0 series victory over the Irish is seen as a non-negotiable and preventing the Iere from a small bit of history in becoming the first Shamrocks team to draw a series in SA. STILL UNDERDOGS: Erasmus Of settling the score to make it 2-2 in four Tests – which will give them a similar record to the one they share with New Zealand (5-5 and a draw), Erasmus says: “When you play against Wales or the All Blacks it’s nice to win.

“But when you play against Ireland – a team who’s been peaking and ruling the Six Nations while delivering world-class players we know, without a doubt, every single time we go up against them it’s going to be a very tight match. “If we do manage to make it 2-0 it would not just be satisfaction for me it would be nice for South Africans and the team and our morale. They have our number currently, they are 3-1 up [including the 2017 Test under Allister Coetzee].” SA lock Franco Mostert, meanwhile, is expecting a major backlash from the Iere and says: “They are feeling exactly the way we did [losing to them] in the World Cup... So, they’ll come back stronger.”