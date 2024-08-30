BY GOOSAIN ABRAHAMS After a protracted season the dust has finally settled in the Western Province Rugby Union, with the club rugby semifinals taking place tomorrow at City Park.

In the Super League A, reigning champions Maties lock horns with Hamiltons and Durbell clash with UniMil (both games kick off 3.30pm) Maties have shown the pedigree that have made them perennial finalists by winning their last five games on the trot. They were rampant against Villagers in their playoff fixture on Tuesday night, winning 35-15. Hamiltons, in contrast, lost their last two games against SK Walmer and Tygerberg - both away from home.

Against Villager the “Maroon Machine” were unstoppable in the mauls from the lineouts with lock Luan Botha and prop Janlu Basson their “ go to” guys. Hammies, who beat Maties in the group stages, will depend on loose-trio Lance Lamprecht, Edwin Jansen and Jan Kotze to counter Maties up front. In the other semi, UniMil could still be moeg after their energy-sapping 19-17 win over the Tiere, but will not be lacking motivation against Durbell.

Coach Ismaeel Dollie says of the clash: “Although we are underdogs having been beaten by them in the group stages we are not overawed by the occasion.” In the SLB, UWC are favourites in their clash against Franschhoek while the game between Kraaifontein and Van der Stel/ Evergreens could go either way. Tomorrow’s fixtures

SLA Hamiltons v Maties Durbell v Uni-Mil

SLB UWC v Fraschhoek Kraaifontein v Van der Stel/ Evergreens

Results LATEST RESULTS UniMil 19 Tygerberg 17

Uni-Mil -Tries: Xander Keys (2), Lyle Hendricks; Conversions: Hendricks (2). Tygerberg - Tries: Anges Green , Ryle Daniels; Conversions: Adrian Roberts (2); Penalty: Roberts. Maties 35 Villager 15

Maties - Tries: Grant de Jager (2), CJ Marx, Ezekiel Ngobeni, De Wet Marais, Siya Ngubelanga; Conversion: Marx; Penalty: Marx. Villager -Tries: Kyle Beley, Dian Koen; Conversion: Devon Lailvaux: Penalty: Lailvaux. SLB

Hand & Heart 26 Franschhoek 31 Hand & Heart – Tries: Bradley Lindoor, Gershwin Manuel, Steven Julies, Anthony Taylor; Penalties: Bradwin Pretorius (2). Franschhoek – Tries: Logan Boonzaaier, Anthony Adonis, Lincoln Nichols; Conversions: Wilbur Boonzaaier (2); Penalties: Boonzaaier (4).