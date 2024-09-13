By GOOSAIN ABRAHAMS All roads lead to City Park tomorrow where the finals of Western Province’s Super League A, B and C will be played.

In SLA, Hamiltons lock horns with Durbell in what should be a titanic battle. Both sides deserve their shot at the title having ended first and second respectively on the log at the end of the group stages. In addition, Hammies beat last year’s champions Maties 33-19 in the semifinal and Durbell came from behind to beat Unimil 22-19 in the other semi. Although Hammies won the corresponding league fixture, they will be the first to acknowledge that finals are different.

More so since this will be the Durbies’ third final under the stewardship of coach Warren Petersen. They were crowned champions in 2019 and runners-up in 2022. Hamiltons have flattered to deceive in the past but coach Robert Olivier has instilled a sense of belief in his charges, which was evident in the win over the Maties. Olivier is quick to point out that in their previous encounter Durbies were unable to score a try from a lineout maul and in a bid to beef up the tight manne, flanker Daneel Botes has has been drafted in at lock with No.8 Hanno Stoffberg moving to the side of the scrum.

With little to choose between the tight five expect an arm wrestle in the loose. It’s at the breakdown where this game is likely to be decided. And here the Hammies loose-trio spearheaded by No.8 Jan Kotze collectively should shade the opposition. Pack leader Edwin Jansen on the open side is quick to loose ball and if they can secure turnaround ball the Hammies backs could be in business, where Connor van Eeden was the star performer against the Maties.