The Springboks suffered an early setback ahead of next week’s Test against Wales in London, with winger Cheslin Kolbe pulled out of the 35-man squad due to a knee injury on Monday. According to a statement released by the South African Rugby Union, Kolbe was sent home from the Bok training camp in Pretoria to allow him to examine the seriousness of a “knee niggle” he picked up while on duty for Japanese club Suntory Sungoliath.

The double World Cup winner will be replaced by Bulls loose-forward Celimpilo Gumede after the Pretoria-side agreed to release him, even though the Bulls are playing Leinster in this weekend’s United Rugby Championship semifinal. Gumede’s inclusion means the Bok squad of 35 now consists of 25 forwards and 15 backline players. Of the decision to replace Kolbe with Gumede, Bok coach Rassie Erasmus says: “Celimpilo has been playing impressive rugby this season and we are excited to see how he integrates in the squad and what he has to offer at training.