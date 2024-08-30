Western Province could be knocked out of the Currie Cup even before tackling the Pumas at the Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday at 3pm. As things stand, Province are in sixth-place – 10 points behind the fourth-placed Cheetahs with two rounds to play.

Should the Cheetahs get a single log point in the first Currie Cup match of the weekend against Griquas in Kimberley, it’s tickets for Province. Despite possibly playing for spek en boontjies, WP director of rugby John Dobson could name released Springboks Manie Libbok and Steven Kitshoff in his squad today. In today’s 5pm fixture, the second-placed Lions travel to Pretoria to tackle the unbeaten log leaders the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld.