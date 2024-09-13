There are only four teams left standing in this year’s Currie Cup, with the Lions hosting the Cheetahs in a catfight at Ellis Park while the Sharks and Bulls lock horns to determine this year’s finalists. The first semifinal tomorrow sees the table-topping Lions tackle the defending champion Cheetahs at Ellis Park at 2.30pm before what could be seen as the main dish at Loftus Versfeld at 5pm.

Ex-Stormers No.8 Nizaam Carr will lead out his team against a Bok-laden Sharks team with revenge on their minds. The Bulls suffered a nailbiting 24-18 loss to the Sharks last weekend in what was the Loftus outfit’s second defeat in a row after going eight games unbeaten in this season’s group stages of the Currie Cup. And Carr says: “As a group, we will never be fine with losing.

“We wanted to get over that hurdle mentally… but now [making up for the Sharks and Lions losses] is something to look forward to, something to fight for. “I would think they are in a good position – coming off that win – so we wanna chase that [as motivation]...” Meanwhile, the Sharks have sprung a big surprise by including Springbok inside centre Andre Esterhuizen in their run-on XV.