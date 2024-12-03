Moodie was caught a few times after breaking the line – although he scored the bonus-point try with an intercept – against Connacht in the United Rugby Championship at the weekend.

Bulls Jake White says Springbok wing Canan Moodie must “stay away from the buffet” vir ‘n rukkie in order to regain some lost pace.

Speaking to journalists after the match, his Bulls mentor joked: “He [Moodie] looked at times as if he had eaten too much food in the buffet for the last month, while he was on tour [with the Springboks].

UNHAPPY: Jake White

“I said that to him, he’s going to have to start staying away from the buffet – because generally I expect him, when he got put away a couple of times, I thought he would finish.

“But as I said, I think we’ve got to try to keep him away from the buffet for a couple of days!”