Bulls Jake White says Springbok wing Canan Moodie must “stay away from the buffet” vir ‘n rukkie in order to regain some lost pace.
Moodie was caught a few times after breaking the line – although he scored the bonus-point try with an intercept – against Connacht in the United Rugby Championship at the weekend.
Speaking to journalists after the match, his Bulls mentor joked: “He [Moodie] looked at times as if he had eaten too much food in the buffet for the last month, while he was on tour [with the Springboks].
“I said that to him, he’s going to have to start staying away from the buffet – because generally I expect him, when he got put away a couple of times, I thought he would finish.
“But as I said, I think we’ve got to try to keep him away from the buffet for a couple of days!”
Moodie and his Bulls teammates face Saracens away in the Champions Cup in England on Saturday.