The Bulls start their campaign on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld when they tackle Scottish outfit Edinburgh in round two of the competition.

And after losing in the final to the Warriors last season and also going down to the Stormers in the inaugural tournament finale, White has had enough and reckons with his players getting recognition at international level, they now have what it takes to go all the way.

CONFIDENT: Jake White

He explains: “In a short space of time, literally three URC campaigns, we have got nine players in the South Africa squad.

“That will make us so much stronger because we can almost pick a Springbok in every position now, which is a great situation to be in when you want to win this competition.”