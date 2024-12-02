The Bulls continued their fine form in the United Rugby Championship as they delivered a classy attacking display against Connacht in Galway on Saturday to register their third win ever against the Irish outfit, outscoring the hosts by four tries to two for a rewarding 28-14 win.
The Loftus manne made a strong statement on attack from the outset, making their way close to the tryline as early as the second minute, and their intent paid off with two first-half tries by Sebastian de Klerk and Embrose Papier – the second of which was after Connacht were reduced to 14 men after being shown a red card for a dangerous tackle.
This earned the Bulls an encouraging 14-0 lead at the break.
They built on this with two more tries in the third quarter compliments on David Kriel and Springbok speedster Canan Moodie, which saw them stretch their lead to 28-0, but a red card to Celimpilo Gumede for shoving a player dangerously in the face, levelled the playing numbers, which allowed Connacht finish the match strongly with two tries in the final quarter to reduce their deficit to 28-14.
Canan Moodie won't pass up opportunities like this
