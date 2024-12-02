The Bulls continued their fine form in the United Rugby Championship as they delivered a classy attacking display against Connacht in Galway on Saturday to register their third win ever against the Irish outfit, outscoring the hosts by four tries to two for a rewarding 28-14 win.

The Loftus manne made a strong statement on attack from the outset, making their way close to the tryline as early as the second minute, and their intent paid off with two first-half tries by Sebastian de Klerk and Embrose Papier – the second of which was after Connacht were reduced to 14 men after being shown a red card for a dangerous tackle.