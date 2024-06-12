The Kapenaar and former Stellenbosch University player was rewarded for his 90 percent success record off the kicking tee from 30 kicks.

A statement released by URC reads: “The Gilbert Golden Boot is awarded in recognition of the most accurate place-kicker, with all kickers who have attempted a minimum of 30 ranked by their success percentage. Smith wins the award with 30 successful kicks, and an accuracy of 90 percent.

“Ulster’s John Cooney wasn’t far behind him with 49 kicks and an accuracy of 88 percent, with Leinster’ Ross Byrne coming in third with an accuracy of 87 percent from his 31 successful kicks.”

Stormers lock Ruben van Heerden, meanwhile, finished second on the charts for the Tackle Machine prize with his incredible 224 tackles in at a tackle accuracy of 97 percent, with Benetton’s Alessandro Izekor narrowly pipping him with 188 tackles at a 98 percent accuracy.