The Blitzboks won Team South Africa’s first medal at the Olympic Games in Paris after beating Australia 26-19 to bronze at Stade de France on Saturday. Captain Selvyn Davids and his spanmaats had to do it the hard way, after losing their first two Pool A games to Ireland and New Zealand before humbling Japan 49-5 to qualify for the quarterfinals as one of two second-best third-placed teams.

They then defended like men possessed to beat NZ 14-7 in the quarters, before losing to eventual winners France in the semis. In the battle for bronze, coach Philip Snyman’s team once again had to fight hard after being down 7-5 at half-time. But back-to-back Zain Davids tries in the second half gave them a 19-7 lead before Australia fought back to level matters with 40-some seconds left.

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐰𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐞: the Blitzboks on the podium at #Paris2024 👏#CloserToYourChampions pic.twitter.com/mjqDcG7fDs — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) July 27, 2024 SA then got their hands on the ball, with Shaun Williams scoring to get the celebrations going. Of bagging bronze after being written off before the tournament started, coach Philip Snyman says: “It is so deserved to a group of guys who never stopped working and playing for their country…“I am so proud of them, as I am sure South Africa will be for their first medal at the Paris Games.” Coach Philip Snyman shares his thoughts after our epic bronze medal win! 🥉🇿🇦 This victory is for all of South Africa! 🙌🌟#TeamSA ForMyCountry #Olympics pic.twitter.com/q78nZvmSVk — Team South Africa (@OfficialTeamRSA) July 27, 2024 Meanwhile, Team SA surfers Jordy Smith and Matthew McGillivray kicked off Mzansi’s Olympics action at 1am today, with the women’s Sevens team also in action, while Alan Hatherly will go for gold in the men’s cross country mountain bike finals at 2.10pm.