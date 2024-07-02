Former Springbok Victor Matfield believes Ireland will get exposed as frauds in the two-Test series against the world champions. South Africa and Ireland face each other in the first Test at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday at 5pm.

And Matfield says on The Final Whistle show the fact that the Bulls beat a Leinster side, full of Irish internationals in a recent United Rugby Championship semifinal, convinces him that the Boks wil klap the Iere. Matfield explains: “I am wondering at this stage if Ireland is the second-best. I don’t know if they will still beat New Zealand. I mean they come over with 14 of their starters and can’t beat the Bulls.” Big Vic also had some choice words for ex-Welsh captain Sam Warburton who claims the Iere are the best in the world because they’ve won 21 out of 23 Tests.