Springboks wing Cheslin Kolbe says coach Rassie Erasmus kan maar op sy nommer druk if their blokke rook in terms of goal-kicking. Kolbe has reportedly been seen practising his goal-kicking alongside halfbacks Manie Libbok and Jaden Hendrikse as South Africa gear up for Saturday’s Rugby Championship decider against Argentina in Nelspruit.

With Libbok struggling off the tee of late and having missed last week’s match-winning attempt at goal in their 29-28 loss to Argentina, Erasmus hinted earlier in the week that the Boks could have a backup plan up their sleeve. Asked if he and Hendrikse are part of the coach’s Plan B, Kolbe says: “I’m comfortable kicking for goals. “I’ve been working on it throughout the season, and the kickers and [assistant coach] Tony [Brown] have been giving me tips.

“One never knows what will happen on the day, so if they need me to kick, I’ll be ready to do so. I’m not sure who will take over the kicking yet, but we back that person 100 percent.” Of bouncing back against the Pumas, Kolbe adds: “They’ve certainly developed as a team over the years, and this year they’ve showed the style of rugby they want to play, so it’s going to be a massive challenge on Saturday. OPTION: Bok No.9 Jaden Hendrikse “There’s a lot of confidence and excitement in their team, especially after beating Australia, New Zealand and us this season.