Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus knows his team will have to put their best foot forward against a hungry Argentina in this weekend’s Rugby Championship Test in Santiago del Estero. South Africa need one more win to win this year’s title, after whitewashing Australia and New Zealand in their previous four Tests respectively.

But Argentina are still in the running for the crown after klapping the Wallabies 67-27 to move up to second spot on the log after the All Blacks dropped to third place after the Springboks beat them 31-27 in Johannesburg and 18-12 Cape Town. And of the Los Pumas threat, Erasmus says: “It’s definitely hostile over there, but we don’t find them to be hostile in terms of fear, but rather passionate fans enjoying supporting their team. “They have a few legends there, and they’re a well-coached team that beat the All Blacks and registered the biggest score ever over Australia, so in their hearts, we have no doubt they’ll believe they can beat us.”