Cobus Reinach says Tony Brown has taught the Springbok scrumhalves a thing or two this season. While what he explains is not rocket science and sounds like he is busy teaching the No.9s to play like a George Gregan or Joost van der Westhuizen of old – giving a few steps before deciding who to pass the ball to – Reinach, 34, believes it helped his game big time.

The Bok scrumhalf says of the impact made by the former New Zealand flyhalf: “Absolutely loving it. Tony came in and changed the way we see attack. “He taught us how to be brave on attack and how the No.9 can scoot and take the ball three steps to make a decision. “It’s nice to have the ball in hand and not pass it off the deck all the time. Everyone’s bought in and it’s been really good for us.”