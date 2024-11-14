Cobus Reinach says Tony Brown has taught the Springbok scrumhalves a thing or two this season.
While what he explains is not rocket science and sounds like he is busy teaching the No.9s to play like a George Gregan or Joost van der Westhuizen of old – giving a few steps before deciding who to pass the ball to – Reinach, 34, believes it helped his game big time.
The Bok scrumhalf says of the impact made by the former New Zealand flyhalf: “Absolutely loving it. Tony came in and changed the way we see attack.
“He taught us how to be brave on attack and how the No.9 can scoot and take the ball three steps to make a decision.
“It’s nice to have the ball in hand and not pass it off the deck all the time. Everyone’s bought in and it’s been really good for us.”
Reinach adds of Saturday’s Test match against England at Twickenham and the Roses possibly wanting revenge after going down to the Springboks in back-to-back World Cups: “Every test match is a special game.
“There will be rivalry between all teams. But in the last two World Cups it has been close – one in the final and one in the semifinal…
“You can expect them to come out wanting to win the game, being under pressure after close losses against New Zealand and Australia. We just have to keep doing what we do...”