Salmaan Moerat will lead a Springbok team sporting 10 changes when they tackle Los Pumas in Argentina on Saturday. The Stormers captain and lock makes his return to the South African team after missing out on selection for the back-to-back wins against New Zealand after recovering from a concussion he suffered in the Boks’ 30-12 win against Australia in Perth.

He replaces Eben Etzebeth, who drops to the bench, as Ruan Nortje’s second-row partner, while leading the side in place of the rested Siya Kolisi. Meanwhile, five players from the 18-12 win against the All Blacks – including Nortje – retained their starting spots. The other four are flyhalf Handré Pollard, centre Jesse Kriel, No.8 Jasper Wiese and prop Ox Nche. And as Malcolm Marx starts at hooker, Marco van Staden has been called up to replace Kolisi at No.6, while fullback Aphelele Fassi, wingers Kurt-Lee Arendse and Makazole Mapimpi, scrumhalf Cobus Reinach, No.7 Ben-Jason Dixon and tighthead prop Thomas du Toit all return to the starting line-up.

Although Siya Kolisi will not be in the matchday squad this weekend, Rassie Erasmus explains how the team will have him in the coaching box, just as they did with Duane Vermeulen a few years ago 🧠 pic.twitter.com/qfL6HpMJly — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) September 18, 2024 Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus also sprung a surprise by picking prop Jan-Hendrik Wessels as replacement hooker instead of specialist Johan Grobbelaar and also selected six forwards on the wood with scrummy Jaden Hendrikse and pivot Manie Libbok the only backline subs. Erasmus, however, has full confidence in his much-changed side to klap Argentina in Santiago del Estero on Saturday, and says: “This group features players who have played either against New Zealand, Australia or both, so they have come up against tough opposition in the last few weeks, and this weekend will be equally demanding both physically and mentally, and it excites us as a group. “Many of these combinations have played together this season and they all know how tough Argentina can make things for you on the day if you do not pitch up sharp and battle-ready.”