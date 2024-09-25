Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says they are working on a plan to fix Manie Libbok’s goal-kicking woes, as he backed the under-fire flyhalf for Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test against Argentina in Nelspruit. Libbok missed a match-winning penalty in their 29-28 loss to Argentina last weekend, and has copped a lot of abuse from fans on social media platforms.

Straight after that defeat, though, Erasmus gave his support to Libbok – who he, on Tuesday, named as his starting 10 in place of Handre Pollard for Saturday’s finale. Cheslin Kolbe, Jaden Hendrikse and Manie Libbok were all spotted today in training taking shots at goal 🦵🎯 pic.twitter.com/xuCTQGSom2 — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) September 24, 2024 Erasmus explains: “Manie’s general play is fantastic, and he brings a lot of energy and playmaking abilities to the backline. “He dictates play well, so we back Manie fully to do the job for us at flyhalf.”

Of Libbok’s inconsistent goal-kicking, Erasmus adds: “It’s not just up to him to find solutions for his goal-kicking, it is something we have to do as a team, and we are working on a plan.” HAS A PLAN: Rassie Erasmus Meanwhile, Saturday’s run-on team features nine changes and will see the return of Bongi Mbonambi and Frans Malherbe starting in the front row alongside Ox Nché. Eben Etzebeth will also become the most-capped Springbok of all time when he runs out for his 128th Test after replacing Salmaan Moerat.

In the backrow, Springbok captain flankers Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit are also back, with Jasper Wiese keeping his place at No.8. In the backline, Jaden Hendrikse replaces Cobus Reinach at scrumhalf while Chelsin Kolbe returns on the right wing, with Kurt-Lee Arendse moved to the left for the axed Makazole Mapimpi. Damian de Allende also returns at inside centre alongside Jesse Kriel as Lukhanyo Am drops to the bench.