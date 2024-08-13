The Springboks’ 33-7 Rugby Championship demolition job of Australia has made former All Blacks John Kirwan and Jeff Wilson bewe in hul broeke ahead of the two old rivals’ two Tests in South Africa. South Africa turned on the physicality and the style in Brisbane on Saturday to take the lead in this year’s competition – making Kirwan backtrack on comments he made earlier this year about the world champions playing a game the world doesn’t want to see.

FAVES: Jeff Wilson Nou change Kirwan sy tune and tells Sky Sports’ The Breakdown: “Rassie [Erasmus is] an innovator, I mean, [in the lineout] you throw to the back pod, you throw [it back] to the front pod and then maul for a try. “You are taking huge risks at Test match level. [But] they actually look a little bit fitter, if that makes sense…” Wilson adds: “Clearly the Springboks have to be the favourite to win the [Rugby Championship] title now. Given what’s just happened to the All Blacks [losing 38-30 to Argentina].”