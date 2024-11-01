Mzwandile Stick says the Springboks kyk nie Scotland vlak nie, as the South Africans will keep a keen eye on their opponents when the Scots tackle Fiji in tomorrow’s 7.40pm Test at Murrayfield. South Africa are currently on the English Channel island of Jersey where assistant coach Stick and Bok management are preparing the players for next week’s opening game of their UK tour against Scotland.

The Boks klapped coach Gregor Townsend se Skotte 18-3 in last year’s pool game at the World Cup. And after dominating and winning this year’s Rugby Championship, Bok fans expect their heroes to maak kleinskooltjie of Scotland as well as England and Wales on their three-week tour. Stick, however, says of the Boks being op hul hoede for Townsend’s improved team: “I think we'd be stupid to look too far ahead…