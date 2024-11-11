South Africa returned to the top of World Rugby’s standings last night, after beating Scotland 32-15 at Murrayfield. The win, coupled by New Zealand’s 23-13 win over Ireland on Friday night, saw the Springboks leapfrog the Irish into first place on the standings.

Coach Rassie Erasmus’s men, though, didn’t always look like the best team in the world against a fairly unlucky Scotland team that could have just as well won the match last night. The Boks started like a house on fire when winger Makazole Mapimpi scored from a Handre Pollard cross kick in the fourth minute. But daai vuur was vinnig geblus. SA got a lifeline, though, when Scotland lock Scott Cummings was yellow carded (which was later controversially upgraded to red) in the 11th minute.

Makazole Mapimpi goes over in the corner 🤟



Inch-perfect from the boot of Handre Pollard, the Springboks take an early lead at Murrayfield.



📺 Stream #AutumnNationsSeries on DStv: https://t.co/0P0NNho4A4 pic.twitter.com/XIpbJhTL8L — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) November 10, 2024 At the time the Scots wanted to go for goal from a penalty, which was then overturned. The hosts eventually got their first points in the 16th minute when Franco Mostert was penalised for obstruction. Finn Russell’s conversion made it 5-3. When Canan Moodie was penalised in the 21st minute, Russell made it 6-5. But then the Boks got another free pass, with Thomas du Toit catching their third missed lineout from 10 metres out to run in untouched (12-6).

A breakdown penalty conceded by Kwagga Smith made it 12-9, before Mapimpi scored his second try from a cross-kick – this time by Willie le Roux – to make it 19-9 at half-time. FIRST TRY: Thomas du Toit Shortly before the break, though, the Scots had a try disallowed and were honger when they exited for the second half. Russell made it 19-15 with two further penalties after sustained pressure by the hosts on attack.